Beth Chapman, Wife Of “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Has Throat Cancer

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman has been diagnosed with throat cancer. According to the reality star, she has a T2 tumor in her throat that is blocking her breathing. Doctors have suggested immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses. Beth writes, “To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

