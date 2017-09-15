The Joe and Alex Show
Fergie & Josh Duhamel SPLIT! And Her Mom Had NO IDEA!

Pop star Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel are calling it quits after 8 years of marriage, and 13 years as a couple.—-They released a statement saying, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The divorce news was a ‘surprise’ to the pop star’s own parents! Fergie’s mother, Terri Jackson, told RadarOnline.com: “What? This is the first I’m hearing of this. I don’t get it.” She said the former couple just threw a 4th birthday party for their son Axl last week, which she attended and “they seemed happy.”   The grandmother assumed her daughter didn’t tell her the bad news “because she didn’t want to break my heart.” She believed the couple split due to constant distance between them. “I know they work a lot,” she explained. “I knew they were never together because they are both travelling a lot.”

