Buster’s Dog House: Help Sally Squishy Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help SALLY SQUISHY find a brand new home!
Now, Sally is expected to be available to adopt this weekend but you can check her status at IndyHumane.org
Meet Sally Squishy From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!
Meet Sally Squishy From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!
