Get Well Soon: Selena Gomez’s Best Friend Gave Her A Kidney

Selena Gomez teased fans with new music just before the summer began — but she didn’t promote the songs like she normally would and laid low for the majority of the summer.

On Thursday, the singer revealed the real reason for her mini departure from the spotlight, admitting that she had to recover from a kidney transplant. In a touching Instagram photo of her and her bestie, Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena, the former Disney star wrote, “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

As for her best friend Francia, Selena continued, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” Francia is an actress as well, best known for her role on ABC Family’s Secret Life of the American Teenager.

The girls have been best buds since meeting in 2008 — and now they have matching surgery scars. Nothing says true friendship like giving your friend an organ.

We wish Selena Gomez a speedy recovery.