Did Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Get Added To A Church Worship Playlist?

Is Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” being added as a worship song at a church in California? There is a viral story being shared online that a church of Calvinism added the song into regular worship rotation last Sunday when the worship leader heard it and thought the lyrics really resonated with the church’s staunch belief in 5-point Calvinism. This pastor was quoted saying, “We just love that there’s finally a modern hymn that truly represents the total sovereignty of God over man.” After some investigation into this story…it’s totally false. It comes from a Christian Satire News website. No one is worshipping Taylor Swift…yet.

