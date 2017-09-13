Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Tupac T-Shirt

Another day, another Kardashian lawsuit.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The Kardashian/Jenner clan just can’t seem to catch a break this year.

After being dragged on social media multiple times and hit with various lawsuits, Kendall Jenner just added another suit to her collection. According to TMZ, the model’s company is being sued for selling T-shirts with the image and likeness of Tupac, Biggie and Redman on it.

Famous photographer Al Pereira has filed a new lawsuit against Kendall Jenner, Inc., claiming she had no right to take the image he shot of the three rap legends and throw it on a shirt with her face superimposed. This isn’t the first time the supermodel has been confronted about the controversial shirts.

You may recall that she has already been sued by another photog who took a photo of Tupac, and Biggie’s Estate also threatened to sue if she didn’t back down. All of this happened the same year as her tone-deaf Pepsi commercial.

Poor Kendall.

Kendall Jenner

Every Time Kendall Jenner Defined Natural Beauty

4 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kendall Jenner Defined Natural Beauty

Continue reading Every Time Kendall Jenner Defined Natural Beauty

Every Time Kendall Jenner Defined Natural Beauty

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist