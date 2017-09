Via | HipHopDX

TORONTO, CANADA – Back in June, Drake surprised fans by dropping three brand new tracks relatively soon after the release of More Life in March. Now it seems that the Toronto crooner may be back in the lab again prepping something new. Drake posted a picture on Instagram to tease fans on Monday as they wait to see what he’s got coming next.

🍳 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Finish this story [here]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: