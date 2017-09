Kate Hudson seems to think that women who have C-sections are taking the easy way out out of labor and childbirth. The 38-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan magazine that the laziest thing she has ever done, she wrote: “Have a C-Section!” Kate has two sons, and her 13-year-old was born via C-section. People flooded various social networks with angry comments.

