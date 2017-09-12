Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Could Lose Baby Dream?

The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is concerned about the well-being of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s baby … so much so they’ve gone to court to make sure she’s protected.

TMZ has learned the Dept. has gone to L.A. County Dependency Court so a judge can determine if Dream is safe.

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ, DCFS opened an investigation involving Chyna’s alleged drug use, and this was before Rob and Chyna split up.

Read more here.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: