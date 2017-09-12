Radio One Exclusives
‘The Walking Dead’ Shuts Down Production Due to Hurricane Irma

Georgia-set television shows are shutting down production due to Hurricane Irma. In preparation for the approaching storm — which has been downgraded from a category 5 Hurricane to a tropical storm — AMC has temporarily paused shooting on The Walking Dead and upcoming dramedy Lodge 49, which both film in Atlanta. Sources say that the studio and network are monitoring the situation and will know more later tonight or early tomorrow about when production will be able to resume.

