Steph Curry Responds to Kevin Durant’s Under Armour Diss

radionowindy Staff
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Steph Curry, who has an endorsement with Under Armour, disagrees with his teammate Kevin Durant’s statement about nobody wants to play ball in Under Armour sneakers.

“Where we were four years ago, and where we are now—you can’t tell me nobody wants to wear our shoes,” he said. “I know for a fact that they do.”

“I told him that he has a certain opinion based on his experience growing up in the Nike business,” he told the Observer. “What that means when it comes to the competition among shoe brands and universities and the whole grassroots system and whatnot—he’s entitled to that opinion obviously.”

