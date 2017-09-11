Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift’s New Music & Quitting Social Media For A Year! [VIDEO]

Playing to a sold-out crowd, Ed Sheeran excelled as a one-man band for nearly all of Friday night’s performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but before he hit the stage, Sheeran sat down with Radio Now’s own Buster, as they chatted about his journey, Taylor Swift’s new music and even the impact of quitting social media for a year!
