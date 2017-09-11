LISTEN TO MURDER MONDAY: Episode 5 John Wayne Gacy

#MurderMonday is back tomorrow morning at 7:30am as we tell the story of John Wayne Gacy who sexually assaulted, tortured, and murdered at least 33 teenage boys. With special guest @indyashflowers #CrimeStoppers #TrueCrime #Murderinos

A post shared by The Joe and Alex Show (@joeandalexshow) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: