Kelly Clarkson revealed she chose to be on “The Voice” over “American Idol” so she could spend more time with her family.

Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock also manages “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton. She said she is already spending a lot of time on the “Voice” set with her husband and their four children so it made more sense to be on that show.

Clarkson won the first season of “American Idol” back in 2002.

