Louis Tomlinson’s Family Getting Scary Death Threats

yoalexrapz
Louis Tomlinson has received violent death threats, warning that he and his family will be skinned and turned into “bed sheets.” The LAPD is now investigating a series of threatening text messages sent to Louis. He started receiving vicious text messages and pornopraphic images through WhatsApp. The texts came from 3 separate numbers, but they believe it’s the same person behind the texts. One message reads, “Louis I’ll skin your whole family including you and turn y’all into bedsheets, pillow cases, and a queen size blanket.” Louis told the cops he responded to one of the messages in an attempt to stop the harassment. Cops immediately began an investigation into the threatening messages and appear to be closing in on a suspect.

