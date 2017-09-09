Hometown Hero! Beyoncé Goes To Houston For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

Beyoncé came home to show her town some big love in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, she along with her mother Tina Lawson and Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams, held a special event to show support to victims who have lost everything to the storm‘s devastation.

“Thank you for praying for me and being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Ya’ll are my family…Houston is my home. I thank God that you’re safe, that your children are safe. Things that really matter: your health, your children, your family,” the “Formation” singer said in tears.

“I just want to say I love you, and I’m so grateful to God that I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people,” she added.

The event that was hosted by Beyoncé’s ‘BeyGood’ nonprofit also included feeding those in need.

And Bey is not done doing her good deeds. As we previously reported, the new mother is town to help Texan rapper Bun B and other celebs such as Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey raise funds. The special “Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on September 12 on networks ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC.

