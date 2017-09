More details have surfaced about the surrogate mother who is carrying a baby girl for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The woman is an African-American married college graduate in her 20s, who has been married for five years. She also has two young children of her own. She was reportedly paid $45,000 for helping Kim and Kanye to expand their family. The baby girl who is due at the end of January.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: