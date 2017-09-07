SURPRISE! Indy Car Driver Arie Luyendyk Is The New Bachelor!

Source: Us Weekly

Swoon alert! Arie Luyendyk Jr. was finally revealed as the next season 22 Bachelor during Good Morning America on Thursday, September 7.

“It sunk in just now for sure of the it’s been a little surreal,” the 35-year-old said on GMA. “I was a little skeptical just because we had been in talks for a few years about doing it so I just kind of went in with an open heart and just kind of hit me right now I’m here.”

Even his loved ones didn’t even know he was the next Bachelor before the big reveal. “I was at home and it was pretty recent and we kept in touch over the last few years but this just fit perfectly. The timing really fit,” he said of when he got the offer. “I kind of kept things under wraps because I didn’t know how this would turn out. It’s been such a quick turn of events and my family doesn’t know so now they know so they know along with you guys.”

Luyendyk Jr., who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, nearly landed the Bachelor title last year.