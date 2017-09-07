The Joe and Alex Show
The 25th Season Of DWTS Cast Announced!

yoalexrapz
ABC announced the famous contestants competing in the upcoming 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” The includes ‘Total Divas’ star, Nikki Bella, and Shark Tank star, Barbara Corcoran. Former NBA player Derek Fisher, former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen and former NFL star Terrell Owens will also hit the dance floor. Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, will also compete against each other. Violinist Lindsey Stirling, singer Jordan Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Property Brothers’ Drew Scott, actor Frankie Muniz and “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha who played Allison complete the cast. The show returns to ABC on Monday, September 18th.

