Kardashian baby-daddy Scott Disick was hospitalized in a 5150 psychiatric hold last month after officials were called to his house in California. A 5150 psychiatric hold can be put in place when officials rule that an individual is a danger to themselves or others. Scott was reportedly not held for the full 72 hours and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was at the hospital to support him.

