Monday night Lady Gaga wasn’t feeling well so she canceled her show in Montreal BUT went to Twitter to invite Little Monsters to your hotel!

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

A lot of reports of 25-30 fans showed up for free pizza. Gaga even went to the top of her hotel to say hi.

