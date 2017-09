This morning we talked with Mike Warren who’s fixing the city’s potholes on his own. Listen to the interview and find info about his Go Fund Me below.

Click here for Mike’s Go Fund Me Page



Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: