Woman Claims She Has Usher Giving Her Herpes On Tape

The woman publicly accusing Usher of exposing her to herpes claims she got the whole thing on tape, and there’s footage placing him at her hotel as well. Quantasia Sharpton told YouTube vlogger Miss Jacob Kohinoor, she filmed the alleged sex act with Usher, and she claims Usher knew he was being recorded. Quantasia also said her rep, celeb attorney Lisa Bloom, is attempting to subpoena hotel surveillance video which she claims shows Usher going to her hotel room in 2014.

