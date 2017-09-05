Joe Wants To Know
Home > Joe Wants To Know

Joe Wants To Know – When were you in the wrong place?

joepesh
Leave a comment
Toilet sign.

Source: Martin Ruegner / Getty

I was getting gas on my way to Michigan for the Labor Day weekend and went next door to use the restroom at Culver’s. I went inside and walked straight into the woman’s restroom which look odd because there were no urinals, just stalls. I went inside a stall and peed and when I opened the door to come out to a woman was looking at me like I was a ghost! I was so freaking embarrassed. Here the rest of the story below.

 

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio 
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

#JoeWantsToKnow , alex , and , joe , joeandalexshow , morning , morningshow , podcast , show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist