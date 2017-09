Angelina Jolie says her split from Brad Pitt has been hard and she doesn’t like to be single. The actress opened up about the breakup as she was promoting her new movie “First They Killed My Father.” Angelina said, “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days.” She added: “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted.”

