Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A Better President Than Trump

The reality star gets political.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say about our current POTUS. In fact, she thinks toddlers might be better at running the country.

The model and reality star talked with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for their September issue and said, “Anyone can run the US better. My daughter [4-year-old North West] would be better.”

The mother of two said she hopes to be more vocal about politics in the future. “You have to be really careful about what you say,” she explained. “Because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful; I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Kardashian has revealed some of her politics before, showing her support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. Now that we’re less than a year into Trump’s presidency, the Kardashian feels compelled to speak up.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she said. “Every single day, when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Lastly Kardashian gave her thoughts on feminism, saying, “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

You can check out her full interview here.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist