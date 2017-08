Clay Aiken is being sued for $60,000 after a toilet in his Central Park condo in Harlem clogged and leaked crap into his neighbor’s unit. According to documents, the neighbor claims Clay or a guest “misused the toilet” on January 21st, jamming it with “improper foreign materials and/or improper amounts of materials.” The neighbor feels Clay owes her damages because he “negligently operated and maintained” his toilet.

