The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Blake Lively Dated Leonardo DiCaprio And Carried Around A Doll!?

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Blake Lively was interviewed by Vanity Fair, in honor of “Gossip Girl”‘s 10th anniversary. Tidbit #1: That Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio were INDEED dating back in the day. Tidbit #2: Blake Lively carried around a doll with her everywhere she went and sent photos of the doll to Leo. According to Vanity Fair editors: “We learned a lot from Blake. When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo. Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist