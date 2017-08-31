Blake Lively Dated Leonardo DiCaprio And Carried Around A Doll!?

Blake Lively was interviewed by Vanity Fair, in honor of “Gossip Girl”‘s 10th anniversary. Tidbit #1: That Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio were INDEED dating back in the day. Tidbit #2: Blake Lively carried around a doll with her everywhere she went and sent photos of the doll to Leo. According to Vanity Fair editors: “We learned a lot from Blake. When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo. Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”

