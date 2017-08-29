National
Here’s How You Can Help The People of Houston!

Lauren Beasley
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Handout / Getty

After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help, Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent floods.

You can help our fellow Americans in Texas get back on their feet by giving to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund put together by Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Tuner right now. Donations can be made by clicking here or by mailing a check or money order to: Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive Suite 6000 Houston Texas 77056

Playlist