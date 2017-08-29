Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane Harvey Relief

They join a growing list of celebrities.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty

The Kardashian and Jenner clan are joining a long list of celebrities who are donating to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Sources close to the celebrities told TMZ that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie gave $500,000 to The Red Cross and The Salvation Army Tuesday. Sources say the money will be wired and split evenly.

Other celebrities have donated to hurricane relief efforts, especially since Kevin Hart put out a call to major stars, asking them to donate. Since then, folks like Chris Brown and T.I. have answered the call. However, T.I. might not be in agreement with the Kardashian-Jenner donations. The rapper said he’d donate to anywhere but The Red Cross, even saying “I ain’t f*cking with no motherf*cking Red Cross.” You can watch his words below.

 

The Red Cross has a reported history of taking in donations with some of those funds not reaching people most impacted by natural disasters. Many celebrities and organizers have suggested searching out local relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

We’ll keep you updated as more celebs chime in for a much needed cause.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist