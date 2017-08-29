Paris Jackson Has A Special Message For Her Dad On His Birthday

Michael Jackson would have been 59 years old today and fans across the world are remembering their favorite star. But of course, the people closest to him are also having their moments of reflection — one of them being his 19-year-old daughter.

Paris Jackson took to Instagram to celebrate her father’s birthday. With a picture of her kissing her dad, she wrote, “Birthday wishes to the love of my life. The one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. I will never feel love again the way i did with you. You are always with me and i am always with you. Though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way.” You can check out Paris’ full words below.

Paris also attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards two days ago and she shared a pic of Michael’s ghost kissing her forehead on the red carpet.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Paris told Harper’s Bazaar back in April, “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

Paris is now a model and actress. She is currently gearing up to shoot the FOX series Star in Atlanta. Rest in peace, MJ!

