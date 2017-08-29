Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Paris Jackson Has A Special Message For Her Dad On His Birthday

A daughter remembers the King of Pop.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Michael Jackson would have been 59 years old today and fans across the world are remembering their favorite star. But of course, the people closest to him are also having their moments of reflection — one of them being his 19-year-old daughter.

Paris Jackson took to Instagram to celebrate her father’s birthday. With a picture of her kissing her dad, she wrote, “Birthday wishes to the love of my life. The one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. I will never feel love again the way i did with you. You are always with me and i am always with you. Though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way.” You can check out Paris’ full words below.

Paris also attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards two days ago and she shared a pic of Michael’s ghost kissing her forehead on the red carpet.

Paris told Harper’s Bazaar back in April, “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

Paris is now a model and actress. She is currently gearing up to shoot the FOX series Star in Atlanta. Rest in peace, MJ!

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist