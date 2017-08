A movie about the controversial Westboro Baptist Church is in development. The movie will be called “This Above All” and is based on the life of Megan Phelps-Roper who is a former member and the granddaughter of the famous founder of the Kansas-based church… which is known for picketing everything from sporting events to military funerals and protesting the LGBT community. Reese Witherspoon has also signed on to produce the movie.

