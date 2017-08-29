iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo by iHeartRadio Music Awards

Chris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj & More Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

radionowindy Staff
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Many of hip-hop’s artists have accepted Kevin Hart’s challenge to donate $25K to help fund the relief for Texas & Hurricane Harvey.

If you’ve been living under a rock this past week, then you might not seen that the state of Texas is in a state of emergency right now as Hurricane Harvey whips through the state, causing massive destruction & water damage/flooding to pretty much the entire state, especially in the Houston area. So in efforts to help all those in need, comedian & actor Kevin Hart has started a new social media “challenge” called #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge, which found Mr. Hart asking his fans & celebrity friends to donate to the cause.

Finish this story [here]

