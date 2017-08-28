The Joe and Alex Show
Kathy Griffin: “I Knew Things Were Bad When Rosie O’Donnell Had A Problem With Me”

After the release of a photo showing Kathy Griffin holding a fake bloody President Donald Trump, the comedienne was fired from the CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, she lost endorsements, live performances of hers were cancelled. She estimates she lost out on about a million dollars. Kathy said she realized she had made a mistake when Rosie O’Donnell called her. Rosie asked her what James Foley(who was beheaded in Syria)’s mom would think about the photo. Days later, Kathy received messages from friends telling her to cancel the Lisa Bloom press conference that ended up making things worse, but she didn’t want to seem erratic so she went through with it. She couldn’t find a crisis management team willing to take her on as a client and she still can’t find a publicist willing to represent her. She also said she told Anderson Cooper that their 17 year friendship was over.

 

 

 

