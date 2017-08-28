A List Of ALL The Hidden Shade In Taylor Swift’s “LWYMMD” Music Video + THE VIDEO

A list of all the hidden jabs and shade in Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video from Tumblr user officialtaylornation:

-The TS as the camera hovers above the clouds

-‘Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation’ followed by a 1989 era zombie Taylor in the “Out of the Woods” blue dress (her last video of the 1989 era, excluding “New Romantics” which was tour footage) climbing back up from the dead

-The tilted headstones which she ‘fixes’

-Nils Sjoberg, the pseudonym name Taylor wrote “This Is What You Came For” under was seen on a gravestone

-The $1 in the bathtub that she won from her recent sexual assault trial whilst bathing in riches, a dig at people who accused her of being money hungry (whether it be the trial or in general)

-The numerous references to snakes…. the snake ring, sitting on a throne with snakes around her, swinging in a snake cage… then sipping her tea on the throne

-‘Et Tu Brute’ is written on her throne and on the columns of that shot (used to express surprise and dismay at the treachery of a supposed friend)

-The Grammy in her hand when she crashes the car. The car is a Maserati. ‘Maserati down a dead-end street…’ I wonder what song that lyric is from? Did you say Red by Taylor Swift? And she’s holding a grammy? SHE’S SAYING SHE SHOULD’VE WON A GRAMMY FOR RED

-As she swings in the snake cage, everyone guards her… a metaphor for how she was treated during that time and no one guarded her

-Literally wearing a cathead and a ‘Blind for Love’ sweater, she robs a bank titled ‘Stream Co.’, referencing how everyone says she’s money-hungry since when she removed her money from Spotify and the Apple Music letter

-The names of all her friends are on her Junior Jewels shirt

-The word “Squad” flashed on screens as all these women are lined up like a cult, wearing similar clothes to the Bad Blood music video, referencing how everyone kept categorizing her friends as a ‘Squad’ or like a cult even though she’s never explicitly called it that or intended for it to be that

-Coming into the room and having a scribe immediately write stuff down. From when people described her as a ‘Diva’

-The ‘I Love TS’ croptops the dancers wear…. a reference to a shirt her ex Tom Hiddleston wore last year and people dragged her for that

-Standing on top of all old versions of her from the “You belong with Me” video, “Shake It Off” video, “WANEGBT” video, Fearless Tour, The Red Tour, “Out of the Woods”…. as she declares ‘The Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now… cause she’s dead….’ making fun of the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty and #TaylorSwiftIsDeadParty people threw on Twitter when Kim released the audio tape.

-The ending dialogue, where variations of Taylor appear, throwing back everyone’s joke: ‘Stop making that surprised face, it’s so annoying’, ‘What’s with that bitch? Don’t call me that?, ‘Y’all!’, ‘Stop acting like you’re all nice, you are so fake!’, ‘Oh there she goes, playing the victim again’, ‘HISS!’, ‘What are you doing? Getting receipts! Gonna edit this later!’, ‘Uh, I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative…. SHUT UP!’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: