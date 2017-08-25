Buster's Dog House
Buster’s Dog House: Help Sandra Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Sandra find a brand new home!

At 2 months old, Sandra is a female spayed shelter dog at IndyHumane and can be adopted for a $295 fee.

Sandra is cute, cuddly, and gives adorable puppy kisses! She’s a puppy, so she’s going to jump, chew, and cause all kinds of ruckus as she grows up, but if you stick with her and help her learn how to be a good dog, you’ll be best friends forever!

You can learn more about Sandra here.

