Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim K Tried To Channel OG Lil Kim in New Photos 

The reality star turned business mogul channeled the 90s for her new spread with CR Fashion Book.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Right  after being pegged as an apologist for racists for defending Jeffrey Starr, reality star Kim Kardashian dipped her toe to channel Lil Kim.

In the latest spread for CR Fashion Book, Kim poses in thigh high snake skin boots and a fur coat, crouching down in Lil Kim’s iconic pose for her debut album, Hardcore.

The burgeoning makeup mogul shared the photos on her website, writing, ‘The theme for the issue was 1999, so for the shoot I channeled ‘90s icons Pamela Anderson and Lil’ Kim. The Pamela Anderson outfit was inspired by her look from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.’

Kim paying homage to Lil Kim 💅🏼 did she nail it?🤷🏼‍♀️ #kimkardashian #lilkim

A post shared by serving reality🍹 (@epicrealitytv) on

#KimKardashian channeling #LilKim for #CRFASHIONBOOK. [SWIPE]

A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on

 Let us know your opinion below:


RELATED LINKS

Youtube Vlogger Malibu Dollface Reads Kim Kardashian &amp; Jeffree Star For Filth

Keeping Up With White Privilege: Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Excusing Jeffree Star’s Racist Remarks

Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &amp; Local Miami Rapper Kim B RocsMics On Social Media

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 1 month ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 1 month ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist