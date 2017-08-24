Kim K Tried To Channel OG Lil Kim in New Photos 

Right after being pegged as an apologist for racists for defending Jeffrey Starr , reality star Kim Kardashian dipped her toe to channel Lil Kim.

In the latest spread for CR Fashion Book, Kim poses in thigh high snake skin boots and a fur coat, crouching down in Lil Kim’s iconic pose for her debut album, Hardcore.

The burgeoning makeup mogul shared the photos on her website, writing, ‘The theme for the issue was 1999, so for the shoot I channeled ‘90s icons Pamela Anderson and Lil’ Kim. The Pamela Anderson outfit was inspired by her look from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.’

Kim paying homage to Lil Kim 💅🏼 did she nail it?🤷🏼‍♀️ #kimkardashian #lilkim A post shared by serving reality🍹 (@epicrealitytv) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

#KimKardashian channeling #LilKim for #CRFASHIONBOOK. [SWIPE] A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

