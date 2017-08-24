Entertainment News
Mel B Throws Water On Simon Cowell During Live Taping Of ‘AGT’ After He Brings Up Her Ex Husband

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Mel B was furious during a recent taping of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ when judge Simon Cowell crossed a line by bringing up her rocky relationship with her ex husband.

We previously reported Mel B was ordered to pay Stephen Belafonte $40,000 a month in emergency spousal support amid allegations he was abusive to Mel throughout their marriage.

So when Simon Cowell compared an ‘America’s Got Talent’ performance to her shattered relationship, things got heated.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell said. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Furious, Mel B threw water on Simon and walked off stage. You can watch the whole moment below:

 

