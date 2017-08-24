Entertainment News
Laverne Cox and Beyoncé Collaborating On New Project

radionowindy Staff
ENTERTAINMENT-US-2016 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


Laverne Cox revealed on Access Hollywood on Tuesday that her and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter have an upcoming project together. More details will be  revealed on September 6th.

“So, I have no idea [how this came about] to be perfectly honest. I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”

 


