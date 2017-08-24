Laverne Cox and Beyoncé Collaborating On New Project

Laverne Cox revealed on Access Hollywood on Tuesday that her and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter have an upcoming project together. More details will be revealed on September 6th.
“So, I have no idea [how this came about] to be perfectly honest. I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
12 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
1. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist1 of 12
2. Best Group2 of 12
3. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist3 of 12
4. Album of the Year4 of 12
5. Best Collaboration5 of 12
6. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist6 of 12
7. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist7 of 12
8. Video of the Year8 of 12
9. Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award9 of 12
10. Best New Artist10 of 12
11. Best Actress11 of 12
12. Best Actor12 of 12
comments – Add Yours