Mariah Carey Admits She Struggles With Low Esteem

“I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else,” Carey said. “I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that.”
“Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in … That is why music became such a big part of my life, because it helped me overcome those issues,” she continued. “Sometimes it is hard to let your guard down.”
25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
23 photos Launch gallery
25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
1. Head Tilt Game On FleekSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Mariah’s Dress Game Was So On Point In the Early 90sSource:Instagram 2 of 23
3. Mariah Always Kills It With The Swooping BangSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Classic Throwback MariahSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Mariah and PuffySource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. Mariah’s High School PhotoSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. Mariah’s SmileSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Mariah and Will SmithSource:Instagram 8 of 23
9. Curls! Curls! Curls!Source:Instagram 9 of 23
10. Mariah and BrandySource:Instagram 10 of 23
11. Mariah’s 90s Curls Were Just To Die ForSource:Instagram 11 of 23
12. The DivaSource:Instagram 12 of 23
13. Mariah and LL Cool JSource:Instagram 13 of 23
14. Classic MariahSource:Paul Natkin/WireImage 14 of 23
15. Red Hot SirenSource:Instagram 15 of 23
16. Casual Mariah Is Still Gorgeous!Source:Instagram 16 of 23
17. Pure BeautySource:Instagram 17 of 23
18. Mariah Carey and Patrick SwayzeSource:Instagram 18 of 23
19. Mariah’s 90s StyleSource:Instagram 19 of 23
20. Beyonce + MariahSource:Instagram 20 of 23
21. That Private Jet LifeSource:Instagram 21 of 23
22. Mariah In Her Beloved Shoe ClosetSource:Instagram 22 of 23
23. There’s No Such Thing As Too Much FurSource:Instagram 23 of 23
