Mariah Carey Admits She Struggles With Low Esteem

Recently, backstage at Mariah Carey’s Madison Square Garden concert, opens up about her struggle with low self esteem.

“I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else,” Carey said. “I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that.”

“Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in … That is why music became such a big part of my life, because it helped me overcome those issues,” she continued. “Sometimes it is hard to let your guard down.”

