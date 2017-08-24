Entertainment News
Mariah Carey Admits She Struggles With Low Esteem

Recently, backstage at Mariah Carey’s Madison Square Garden concert, opens up about her struggle with low self esteem.

“I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else,” Carey said. “I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that.”

“Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in … That is why music became such a big part of my life, because it helped me overcome those issues,” she continued. “Sometimes it is hard to let your guard down.”

