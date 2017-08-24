Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As She Starts Second Grade

The little sibling of the Knowles sisters is so adorable.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


It’s public knowledge that Tina Knowles-Lawson’s separation from now ex-husband Matthew Knowles came to a head under some controversial circumstances.

The dad/manager ultimately fathered two secret love children outside of his marriage. Even though the circumstances surrounding their births was shady, the results were super adorable. Cue Koi Knowles.

Koi’s mother Taqoya Branscomb, took Matthew to court over the paternity of their child in 2010. At the time, Matthew was still married to Tina Knowles.

DON’T MISS: Hammer-Wielding Woman Smashes Windows Of Baby Daddy’s Car

Although Matthew hasn’t publicly acknowledge Koi, her mother continues to raise her daughter as a single mother.

“He does not want to be a father. He makes that very clear. His loss,” she told Inside Edition in a previous interview.

Despite the drama, photos of Koi Knowles, sibling to Beyonce & Solange, hit the internet and went viral because, well, she’s so cute.

Take a look:

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

16 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments


RELATED LINKS

 Jay-Z Finally Opens Up About Infamous Met Gala Fight With Solange

Solange Pulls Out Of Twitter And Is Ready To Pull Up On Nazis

Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF Festival

 

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 1 month ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 1 month ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 7 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 10 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 10 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist