Malia Obama Is Officially A College Girl! The Internet Reacts

The former first kid gets a warm welcome.

When Malia Obama comes to your city, you better get hype! The former first daughter is starting school and one New England is excited as hell.  Yup, Malia is off to college and her institution of choice is none other than Harvard University. Tuesday was a move-in day for the Class of 2021, and 19-year-old Malia already has people talking.

Yeah, she got fans.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, a Robin Daggers posted a picture of Malia saying, “My brother & Malia are about to be besties… as my dad stalks her.” Since then, more pics of Malia’s move in day are circling the Internet.

One Twitter user gushed, “My cousin goes to Harvard & he saw @BarackObama & @MichelleObama on move-in day! #Ilovethem.”

Another Twitter user even mentioned how two proud parents dropping off their kid at Harvard…but only in relation to the Obama’s dropping off their kid.

Congrats to Malia!

Playlist