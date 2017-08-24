DJ Khaled Conquered His Biggest Fear

DJ Khaled is taking a leap of faith and flying the friendly skies. The “Wild Thoughts” music producer and Snapchat star has an intense fear of flying and he hasn’t flown on a plane in ten years. He would mostly travel on his tour bus for gigs. Now, the tides have changed and Khaled is overcoming his fears. His son Asahd was the inspiration. See below:
You can check out Khaled commemorate his big occasion the only way he knows how — with tons of photos and video.
Following Khaled’s flight, the next day he made a big announcement — his album Grateful was certified platinum. Congrats!
