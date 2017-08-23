The Garbage
New Taylor Swift Song Sounds “Different Than Anything She’s Ever Done”

Taylor Swift released a second snake-teaser video on her Instagram yesterday.
The new post features a snake’s tail slithering in a glitchy video that doesn’t have any sound. According to US WeeklyTaylor Swift IS dropping a new single this Friday (August 25) and will release an accompanying music video later this week. A source says the song is “poppy but sounds nothing like anything she’s ever done before” and that “She’s aiming to release an album this fall,” She’s continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album. She knows there’s a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She’s just excited to get back out there.”

