Another R. Kelly Victim Comes Forward; Says They Met At His Child Porn Trial

Another woman has come forward with some serious allegations against R. Kelly. The 24-year-old woman (Jerhonda Pace) says she was only 16 when she started having a sexual relationship with R. Kelly. She first met R. Kelly in Chicago when she attended his child pornography trial in 2008 when she was only 15. R. Kelly invited her over to his house in 2009. Now, she’s accusing him of mentally and physically abusing her during their 8-month relationship. He required her to wear baggy clothes and ask for permission to use the bathroom, shower, and even eat.The woman says R. Kelly slapped her, choked her, and spit on her after he caught her texting a friend. That’s when she stopped seeing him and reached out to an attorney. She reached a settlement with R. Kelly within weeks to keep things quiet.

The woman is breaking her non-disclosure agreement by talking, but says she is worried about a friend who she brought into Kelly’s group. Sources say that friend still lives with the singer.

