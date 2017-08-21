The Joe and Alex Show
LISTEN To #MurderMonday Episode 3: The Zodiac Killer

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana keeps tipsters 100% anonymous and although they work closely with law enforcement they are a NPO and receive ZERO government funding.
For info, to donate or to follow open & active cases visit Crimetips.org
To volunteer email Crime@Crimetips.org
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has already been responsible for 235 arrests this year alone!
If you have a tip about a local case or illegal activity: call 317-262-TIPS or download the mobile application P3 Tips

 



