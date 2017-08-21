LISTEN To #MurderMonday Episode 3: The Zodiac Killer

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana keeps tipsters 100% anonymous and although they work closely with law enforcement they are a NPO and receive ZERO government funding.
For info, to donate or to follow open & active cases visit Crimetips.org
To volunteer email Crime@Crimetips.org
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has already been responsible for 235 arrests this year alone!
If you have a tip about a local case or illegal activity: call 317-262-TIPS or download the mobile application P3 Tips
The zodiac was a total tease. He promised to reveal his name in a cypher but 40+ years later and we still don’t have a name. #MurderMonday pic.twitter.com/F9oWjCLI8D
— Ashley Flowers (@Ash_Flowers) August 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Today on #MurderMonday @ash_flowers discusses The Zodiac Killer pic.twitter.com/FIFrrzQioY
— TheJoe&AlexShow (@JoeAndAlexShow) August 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js