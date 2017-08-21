Matt LeBlanc Almost Played Phil Dunphy On “Modern Family”

“Friends” star Matt LeBlanc says he was offered a chance to play the role of Phil Dunphy in the hit sitcom, “Modern Family.” The part ultimately went to Ty Burrell, who has won two Emmys for it. In an interview with USA Today, LeBlanc said that he received the offer along with the “Modern Family” pilot script during a break following the flameout of his Friends’ spinoff series, “Joey.” He said, “I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, but I’m not the guy for this. I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.”

