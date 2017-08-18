The Garbage
“DaddyOFive” Youtubers Face 5 Years Each For Child Neglect & Abuse

The couple who pranked their kids on YouTube are each facing five years in prison for their actions. The couple known as DaddyOFive on YouTube became known for posting several videos of them pranking their children. However, the videos were removed after users complained about them being abusive. One of the videos shows the couple ranting and swearing at their 9-year-old son, Cody. Last month, the two were charged with two counts of child neglect. They will have a plea hearing on September 11th.

Playlist