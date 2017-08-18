The Joe and Alex Show
Katy Perry’s “Witness” World Tour DELAYED

Katy Perry announced her “Witness” world tour will be delayed.
The trek was supposed to begin September 7th in Columbus, Ohio. The first show of the tour will now be September 19th in Montreal. Perry explained the delay on her Instagram page: “Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.” Katy also announced Noah Cyrus, Purity Ring, and Carly Rae Jepsen will be her opening acts.

