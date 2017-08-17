Buster's Dog House
Home > Buster's Dog House

Buster’s Dog House: Help Quasi Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Earl find a brand new home!

At 8 years old, Quasi is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and can be adopted for a $235 fee.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Quasi is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. Quasi is a sweet, older dog who is spunky for his age. He loves to sniff around and would enjoy daily walks. He likes attention and will lean in for petting!

Quasi would likely pair well with another easygoing dog.

You can learn more about Quasi here.

Buster's April All-Stars - Quasi

Meet Quasi From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

16 photos Launch gallery

Meet Quasi From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Continue reading Buster’s Dog House: Help Quasi Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Meet Quasi From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 1 month ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 1 month ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist