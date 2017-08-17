Buster’s Dog House: Help Quasi Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Earl find a brand new home!

At 8 years old, Quasi is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and can be adopted for a $235 fee.

Quasi is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. Quasi is a sweet, older dog who is spunky for his age. He loves to sniff around and would enjoy daily walks. He likes attention and will lean in for petting!

Quasi would likely pair well with another easygoing dog.

You can learn more about Quasi here.